Nebraska advances permanent Daylight Savings Time bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska gave initial approval Monday to a bill that would place the state in permanent Daylight Savings Time if neighboring states or the federal government make the same move.

The 39-4, first-round vote came one day after most of the United States set its clocks one hour ahead to mark the start of Daylight Savings Time. States across the country are considering similar legislation.

“It seems everybody in the state hates the idea of changing their clocks twice a year,” said Sen. Tom Briese, the Nebraska bill's sponsor.

Briese said switching permanently to Daylight Savings Time instead of switching twice a year would prevent injuries and save lives. Studies have found an increase in car crashes during the week following Daylight Savings Time, when some people lose sleep.

The measure would place Nebraska on permanent Daylight Savings Time if either the federal government adopts such a policy or similar bills become law in three neighboring states. At least 19 states have passed such measures, including one of Nebraska's neighbors, Wyoming.

And at least 28 states are considering legislation this year, including all the rest of Nebraska's neighboring states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Opponents said they wanted Standard Time year-round because they didn't like the idea of the sun rising until after 8 a.m. in the winter.

“When God created time, he put the sun in the sky overhead at noon,” said Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard.

Daylight Savings Time isn't observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Two more votes are required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

