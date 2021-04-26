Nebraska advances phaseout of Social Security income taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska took a big step toward phasing out taxes on Social Security income on Monday, but lawmakers said they might limit the benefit for higher earners.

Lawmakers gave initial approval, 47-0, to a bill that would eliminate the tax over 10 years. Two additional votes are required before the proposal heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Nebraska has roughly 320,000 residents that rely on some form of Social Security, either as a retirement, disability or survivor benefit, said Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, who sponsored the measure. Nationally, the benefit goes to more than 64 million Americans.

Nebraska is one of 13 states that tax the benefit, although some low-income residents don't earn enough to be taxed by the state.

Still, Lindstrom argued that imposing the tax creates an incentive for higher-income earners to leave the state, depriving Nebraska of people who might volunteer or choose to continue working and paying taxes. Several neighboring states, including Iowa, have already exempted the benefit from taxation.

“If we eliminate the tax on Social Security, we'll have more people stay in Nebraska and retire,” Lindstrom said.