Nebraska AG Peterson endorses Hilgers to replace him

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson endorsed Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers Tuesday as his replacement once he leaves office next year.

Hilgers, of Lincoln, announced in December that he would run for attorney general in this year's election. Peterson, a fellow Republican, has said he won't seek a third term in office.

“Mike has the temperament, skills and principles to be an outstanding attorney general,” Peterson said in a news release from the Hilgers campaign.

Hilgers has secured endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, several members of Nebraska's congressional delegation and former governors. He's running in the Republican primary against Jennifer Hicks, a conservative activist from Peru. Another candidate is Larry Bolinger, running under the Legal Marijuana NOW Party. No Democrats have filed to run.

Hilgers, of Lincoln, was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 and became the legislative speaker in 2021. He works as a private practice lawyer and ran unsuccessfully for attorney general in 2014.

Hilgers founded the law firm Hilgers Graban, with offices in Lincoln, Omaha and several major U.S. cities.

