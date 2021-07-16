Nebraska agreed to no reimbursement for troopers in Texas

As with Nebraska, Iowa officials have argued that Texas could later reimburse the state for its expenses. But the agreement released Friday with Nebraska shows that Texas asked other states to “absorb the associated costs with this mission” for the good of the country.

Nebraska's patrol estimated that sending 25 troopers to the border for 16 days would cost an estimated $334,000. However, Ricketts announced last week that he has extended the voluntary deployment of 15 of the troopers. Those troopers will stay an extra 14 days, raising the expected cost of travel, salaries and other expenses.

“Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe,” the governor said last week when he announced the extension, as he blasted the Biden administration for its handling of the U.S. border.

The AP obtained the formal agreement with Texas under Nebraska’s public records law. Parts of the agreement describing what the troopers would be doing along the border were redacted, with state officials claiming they were exempt from disclosure because they were investigative matters.