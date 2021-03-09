 Skip to main content
Nebraska bill to permanently allow carry-out booze advances
AP

Nebraska bill to permanently allow carry-out booze advances

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An emergency order that lets Nebraska restaurants offer carry-out alcohol could become a permanent state law under a measure lawmakers advanced Tuesday.

The proposal builds off of Gov. Pete Ricketts' temporary executive order to try to help restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. The policy has proven popular because it allows restaurant customers to order cocktails and other mixed drinks with their to-go orders.

Under the measure, drinks could only be sold in a sealed, tamper-evident container and not partially consumed.

Sen. Suzanne Geist, the bill's sponsor, said she introduced it to help local businesses recover some of the revenue they lost due to government-mandated social distancing restrictions. The bill could still be tweaked to address concerns raised by some senators.

The bill would also allow licensed farm wineries, microbreweries and micro-distilleries to sell alcohol at farmers' markets.

Other provisions of the bill would lower taxes for certain types of ready-to-drink cocktails, raising concerns about binge drinking.

Two additional votes are required to pass the bill and send it to Ricketts.

