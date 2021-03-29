Nebraska cities want mobile keno to compete with casinos

If approved, the measure folded into a larger gambling-regulation bill would allow keno players to bet using their mobile phones, with an app linked to their bank accounts. The proposal would forbid players from using credit cards on keno bets and would require apps to include “geofencing” technology that would allow people to play only in buildings where keno is permitted.

Ralston City Administrator Rick Hoppe said his city could see a large revenue loss that would make it harder to pay off the debt it owes for an arena project that has failed to meet expectations. Hoppe said he needs to be able to show credit agencies that the city has a reliable source of income it can use to continue paying the debt.

Losing keno revenue is “going to throw a wrench into our plans,” he said.

Jack Cheloha, a lobbyist for the city of Omaha, said his city has used its keno revenue to buy police cars, pay for cleanup projects and pay off lease-purchase bonds on TD Ameritrade Park, the downtown baseball arena that hosts the College World Series.