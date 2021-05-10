Nebraska could let state banks offer cryptocurrency services

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska banks that want to cash in on the cryptocurrency tech craze could start offering services to customers who own Bitcoin and other digital assets under a bill backed by Monday state lawmakers.

Senators advanced the measure, 39-1, through the first of three required votes in the Legislature.

The measure would make Nebraska the second state to create a formal charter for “cryptobanks," allowing them to help facilitate transactions. The first state was Wyoming, which chartered its first institution in September.

Cryptocurrencies are an online form of money that are stored and tracked using a decentralized network of independent computers, which make transactions extremely secure and easy to verify. Unlike paper cash, they aren't issued by any central government, which appeals to some users who are worried about inflation.

The technology has surged in popularity, resulting in astronomical gains for some investors, although critics say cryptocurrencies are extremely risky and unstable and most if not all are likely to fail.