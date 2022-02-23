Nebraska Democratic Party names new executive director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A seasoned political operative from Omaha will become the next executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Party officials said Wednesday that Precious McKesson will replace the party's current executive director, Jim Rogers, in late March. Rogers is taking a different job in the private sector after eight years in his post.

McKesson has served as the state party's finance director and also worked as the Nebraska political director of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.

She was also the first woman and African American to serve as an elector for the Democratic Party in Nebraska, making history when she cast an Electoral College vote for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden lost Nebraska's statewide vote but claimed one electoral vote from the 2nd Congressional District, which covers the Omaha area. Nebraska is one of two states that can split Electoral College votes. Biden appointed McKesson as a Washington-based special assistant in the U.S. Department of Education.

“I look forward to working closely with our Democratic candidates as we look to flip seats red to blue in Nebraska," McKesson said in a statement.

McKesson, 43, is a graduate of Omaha Public Schools and pursued a career in the U.S. Army, where she received an honorable medical discharge.

“Precious is committed to ensure all voices are heard and represented in our party," said Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb. “From organizing door-to-door, to creating events and training candidates at all levels, Precious knows the work ahead of us as a party and has the passion and skills to get the job done."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0