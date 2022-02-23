 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nebraska Democratic Party names new executive director

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A seasoned political operative from Omaha will become the next executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Party officials said Wednesday that Precious McKesson will replace the party's current executive director, Jim Rogers, in late March. Rogers is taking a different job in the private sector after eight years in his post.

McKesson has served as the state party's finance director and also worked as the Nebraska political director of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.

She was also the first woman and African American to serve as an elector for the Democratic Party in Nebraska, making history when she cast an Electoral College vote for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden lost Nebraska's statewide vote but claimed one electoral vote from the 2nd Congressional District, which covers the Omaha area. Nebraska is one of two states that can split Electoral College votes. Biden appointed McKesson as a Washington-based special assistant in the U.S. Department of Education.

People are also reading…

“I look forward to working closely with our Democratic candidates as we look to flip seats red to blue in Nebraska," McKesson said in a statement.

McKesson, 43, is a graduate of Omaha Public Schools and pursued a career in the U.S. Army, where she received an honorable medical discharge.

“Precious is committed to ensure all voices are heard and represented in our party," said Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb. “From organizing door-to-door, to creating events and training candidates at all levels, Precious knows the work ahead of us as a party and has the passion and skills to get the job done."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know about Europe's security crisis

Russia-Ukraine: What to know about Europe's security crisis

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — From capitals around the world, leaders have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two pro-Russia regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and his order to send troops there. The U.S., European Union and U.K. announced tough economic sanctions, warning more would follow if Putin proceeds further.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin restaurant worker shot in face over $3 hamburger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News