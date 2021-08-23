 Skip to main content
Nebraska emergency agency to get new administrator
AP

Nebraska emergency agency to get new administrator

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is getting a new administrator to oversee its day-to-day operations and its response to state and federal emergencies, officials said Monday.

The agency announced that Plattsmouth City Administrator Ervin Portis will become its next assistant director. Portis will replace Bryan Tuma, who is retiring at the end of September.

Portis has served as Plattsmouth's city administrator since 2007. The Walton native previously worked as a police office and lieutenant for the Lincoln Police Department and chief of police in Papillion.

Portis graduated with a bachelor of science in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and Omaha and a master of arts in political science from UNL.

“Erv Portis brings a blend of experiences to the position of assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency that will ensure a smooth transition,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who serves as the agency's director in his role as adjutant general of the Nebraska Military Department.

Tuma has held the job since 2014 and oversaw the state's response to numerous disasters, including the historic 2019 floods. Bohac said Tuma's helped the state's response to tornadoes, floods, blizzards and wildfires.

