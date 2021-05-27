Nebraska ends session marked by tax cuts, internet expansion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers ended a historic session Thursday marked by major tax cuts, a grant program to expand high-speed internet service and regulations to clear the way for the state's new casino industry.

But they left major work unfinished, most notably the once-a-decade ritual of redrawing the state's congressional and legislative districts, which will force them to return to the Capitol later this year. The session was also shaped by the coronavirus pandemic and bitter disputes over how to use excess money in the state budget.

“This has indeed been an historic session of the Legislature, but there is still more work to do,” Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said in his traditional end-of-session speech to lawmakers.

Lawmakers this year lowered the state's top corporate income tax rate, a change sought by business groups but fervently opposed by some lawmakers, who questioned whether it would actually help Nebraska attract and retain businesses.