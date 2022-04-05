Nebraska Farm Bureau endorses Flood in congressional race

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republican congressional hopeful Mike Flood scored the endorsement Tuesday of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm advocacy group.

Flood, a state senator and former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, is looking to replace former GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned last month after a California jury found him guilty of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said Flood, of Norfolk, has been an advocate for agriculture throughout his tenure in the Legislature. McHargue said Farm Bureau members throughout the district will work to promote Flood's candidacy. The endorsement is for both the May 10 primary and November general election.

Flood is expected to face Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in a June 28 special election to replace Fortenberry. They'll also likely square off in the November general election.

The district they're seeking to represent leans Republican and hasn't elected a Democrat since 1964.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0