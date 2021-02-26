Nebraska forecasting board raises revenue projections

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is now expected to collect an additional $204 million in the current fiscal year, according to new projections approved Friday.

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board estimated that state revenue will come in roughly 4% higher than previous projections.

The board also raised its revenue forecast by $165 million for the next fiscal year that starts July 1 and $93 million for the following fiscal year. The board's decisions determines how much money is available to state lawmakers.

In a statement, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the increased forecast gives the state the opportunity to reduce property taxes.

