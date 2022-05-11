 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nebraska GOP strains to unite after Trump's candidate loses

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans struggled to put the bruising campaign for governor behind them on Wednesday as a rally that was intended to highlight party unity instead showed division following the first major loss for a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump in this year’s midterm elections.

Fissures remained evident in the hours after the primary was called for Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and other prominent Republicans.

Charles Herbster, the Trump-backed candidate who finished second, appeared briefly at the event but left immediately afterward without taking questions or endorsing Pillen. Herbster, a businessman and cattle breeder who faced groping allegations from eight young women during the campaign, has a lawsuit pending against one of his accusers, a Republican state senator.

People are also reading…

Another top contender, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, did not attend the post-election unity gathering, as is customary for losing candidates. He endorsed Pillen on Tuesday night after conceding the race.

Regardless of any lingering hard feelings, Pillen will be a strong favorite against Democrat Carol Blood, a state senator, in November. Nebraska, a Republican stronghold, has not elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Ricketts is prevented by term limit laws from running again.

“I know when you or your candidate is on the losing side, sometimes it becomes pretty darn difficult to come together,” Dan Welch, the state Republican Party chair, said in a speech at the rally. He added: "But if you think about what brings us all together as a party, it’s not the candidates. What brings us together are our conservative ideologies, our conservative principles and our philosophies.”

The discord highlights the dangers for Republicans of Trump wading into primary contests where other GOP leaders have endorsed different candidates. The stakes will only get higher later this month for Trump in primaries in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia as he seeks to reward allies and punish enemies before a possible run for the White House in 2024.

Trump lashed out at Ricketts in a statement Wednesday that referred to him and others as a “RINO,” short for “Republican in Name Only.” The former president had defended Herbster during in-person and telephone rallies with Nebraska voters, saying the allegations against the candidate were politically motivated. Trump has previously denied sexual assault allegations of his own using similar language.

Pillen struck a unifying tone in his speech at the rally.

“I think that what’s important today is we focus on tomorrow,” he said, adding, “I will work very, very hard to earn the rest of the Republican votes, eyeball to eyeball, handshake to handshake, all across the state.”

During the campaign, Herbster and Lindstrom both faced television attacks from Conservative Nebraska, a political action committee heavily bankrolled by Ricketts, a wealthy former executive and the son of billionaire TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts. The family has spent millions of dollars over the years to help their chosen candidates and causes.

Herbster denied allegations from eight women, including state Sen. Julie Slama, that he had groped them, and he accused Ricketts and Pillen of conspiring to spread the story; both men denied that. Herbster has filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama, who responded with a suit of her own accusing him of sexual battery.

A Herbster campaign spokesperson did not respond to a message Wednesday asking whether Herbster still planned to pursue his suit and whether he would endorse Pillen. Slama's lawyer did not immediately reply to email and phone messages.

After the race was called for Pillen, Slama tweeted, “God Bless Nebraska” with an American flag emoji.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who helped form a legal fund to defend Herbster's accusers, said her group had not decided yet whether to disband. “He lost. We need to move on,” said Linehan, a Pillen supporter.

Ricketts, in an interview, said it was important for Republicans to come together against Blood and any other Democrats running in November. He said Pillen had a better ground game and message that resonated with voters.

“Endorsements only carry you so far, especially endorsements from outside the state,” Ricketts said. “What Nebraskans want to know is what you're going to do, and one of the things Jim Pillen did was have the best grassroots campaign to get around the state and tell people directly. That's why he won.”

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. They face a future filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. Some refugees had faced possible reprisals for working with the Afghan government or American forces during the long war with the Taliban. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. They strain to pay their bills and to figure out how to apply for asylum.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 majority, and they gave varying answers to senators when asked for their views on the abortion case.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Abortion legislation that was rejected in a Senate test vote Wednesday would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats moved quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court is poised to overturn the case was leaked last week. But they were unable to overcome a GOP filibuster of the bill, falling well short of the 60 votes needed in Wednesday’s 51-49 vote against moving the legislation forward. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections. The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices. The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden's criticism, responded that it's the Democrats’ agenda that is "hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News