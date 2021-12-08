 Skip to main content
AP

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts announces new communications director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he has hired a Bennington native with experience in Washington as his new strategic communications director.

Alexis (Alex) Allen Reuss will replace Taylor Gage, who left the governor's office last week to take a new job as executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party.

Reuss began her career as a member of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer's policy team in Washington D.C. She also worked as a legislative advisor at the U.S. Department of Justice and launched Penn Ave Strategies, a Nebraska-based communications firm.

In a statement, Ricketts said Reuss distinguished herself through hard work, attention to detail and communication skills.

Reuss earned a bachelor of arts degree from Hillsdale College. She currently lives in Elkhorn with her husband and two children. She will begin in her new job Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

