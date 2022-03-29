 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts vetoes rental assistance bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed a bill Tuesday that would force the state to apply for $120 million in federal pandemic rental assistance.

The Republican governor argued that Nebraska is no longer in a declared state of emergency due to the pandemic and said the extra money would amount to a subsidy that would make recipients reliant on the government.

Ricketts also said the state still has nearly $30 million in unused rental assistance money from an earlier round of federal aid. He said Nebraska only used about 40% of the money from that first round.

Supporters have said they'll attempt to override the governor's veto, which would require support from 30 state lawmakers. Lawmakers approved the bill on a 26-15 vote, with eight senators abstaining.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

