Nebraska governor defends move to send troopers to Texas

Ricketts pointed to an increase in unauthorized southern border crossings over the last year. U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 180,000 encounters on the Mexican border in May, the most since March 2000. But the numbers were boosted by a pandemic-related ban on seeking asylum, which encouraged repeated attempts to cross the border because getting caught carried no legal consequences.

Critics questioned the need to send Nebraska law enforcement agents to the border.

Rose Godinez, a legal and policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, said federal officials have more than enough resources to patrol the border.

“We see this as an effort by Gov. Ricketts to politicize this issue,” Godinez said.

She said the border crossings are a symptom of the federal government's failure for years to pass broader changes to the U.S. immigration system.

“It adds to the question of why the state patrol is needed down there,” she said. “This is not the best use of their time.”