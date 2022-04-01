Nebraska governor hopeful Thibodeau announces running mate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican Nebraska governor hopeful Theresa Thibodeau has chosen a central Nebraska rancher and conservative radio host as her running mate.

Thibodeau announced Thursday that she will run on a ticket with Trent Loos, a sixth-generation rancher and longtime farming advocate.

Thibodeau, a former state senator and former day care owner from Omaha, said in a statement that she and Loos will work together to bridge the divide between urban and rural Nebraska. She said her conversations with Nebraska voters have made clear that a “one-size-fits-all approach will not solve Nebraska's problems.”

Loos lives in Litchfield, a village in Sherman County about 34 miles north of Kearney. He currently serves on the Nebraska Capitol Commission, where Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed him to help oversee preservation of the state Capitol. He also served on former President Donald Trump's agricultural advisory committee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0