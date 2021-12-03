Nebraska governor spokesman Taylor Gage leaving for GOP job

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime spokesman for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is leaving his post to take a new job as executive director of the state Republican Party.

Taylor Gage, the governor's strategic communications director, will assume his new role on Monday.

Gage has served as an advisor to Ricketts since 2013, starting as his deputy campaign manager. In state government, Gage advised Ricketts on communications, issue management and stakeholder engagement.

“Through floods and a pandemic, he has been at the center of our work to keep Nebraska strong and to connect more people to my office,” Ricketts said in a statement. “His input has shaped our work through it all. Taylor has been a valued advisor, and I look forward to what's next for him.”

Gage also worked as political director for U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer's campaign in 2012.

Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch said Gage's experience and relationships will help expand the party.

“We are fortunate to have him on board,” he said.

Gage said the state GOP will continue its work to build county parties and turn out more Republican voters.

Justin Pinkerman, an executive writer for the governor, will become his next spokesman.

