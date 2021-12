Nebraska gubernatorial hopeful Thibodeau to travel state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau has announced plans for a statewide campaign trip, starting Monday.

Thibodeau said she will embark on an eight-day "listening tour" to meet with voters.

Thibodeau is a former Nebraska state senator, business owner and chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party. She was initially chosen as the running mate of another GOP gubernatorial candidate, Charles Herbster, but later withdrew from that campaign. She announced her intention to run for governor in November.

“I'm excited to continue the important mission of listening to the concerns and ideas of Nebraskans,” Thibodeau said in a statement. “From Omaha to Scottsbluff, Valentine to McCook, every Nebraskan deserves an opportunity to have their voice heard by the candidate who wishes to represent them.”

Thibodeau's campaign said it will release specific stops on the listening tour on Sunday.

Thibodeau is hoping to win a compeititive Republican primary that includes Herbster, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, and Omaha information technology manager Breland Ridenour.

State Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, is running on the Democratic side.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0