Nebraska largely scraps gender identity lessons after uproar

Blomstedt said school officials tried to balance the wishes of concerned parents and those of the LGBTQ community, whose members have argued that schools need to educate students about groups that feel excluded because of how they identify. He said the department also wanted to defer to local schools.

“Standards and structure will not solve all of those issues,” he said. He went on to add, “We're going to have those challenges whether we adopted those standards or not.”

Still, advocates for the LGBTQ community blasted the decision to gut major parts of the first draft.

“Nebraska schools need to be welcome, safe spaces for all students,” said Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska. “This erasure does nothing to protect LGBTQ+ students. The fact that LGBTQ+ people exist should not be controversial. We will continue to advocate for medically accurate, inclusive standards for our community.”

Swatsworth said the new draft “largely omitted the reality of LGBTQ+ youth and families."

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, said she was “completely disappointed” with the board's decision and believes members “caved in" to political pressures.