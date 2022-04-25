Nebraska launches community college reimbursement program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state employees will get an added job perk starting this summer that will let their dependent children attend in-state community colleges for free.
Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled the new tuition reimbursement program Monday for the children of state workers. The program could help an estimated 1,000 children in its first year.
State officials have been boosting pay and benefits for employees to try to stay competitive in a tight labor market and record-low unemployment. The program is also intended to steer more students into community college programs that help provide workers for in-demand jobs.
Nebraska Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson said the program will reimburse college tuition expenses that remain for students after scholarships and other financial aid have been applied to their bill. Nebraska's community colleges have agreed to give the state a discount.
Jackson said children of state workers are eligible up to age 25, as long as they finish their studies by age 27.
