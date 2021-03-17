 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska lawmakers advance rules for casinos, sports betting
View Comments
AP

Nebraska lawmakers advance rules for casinos, sports betting

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska moved one step closer Wednesday to enacting rules for the state's newly legalized casinos, but some gambling opponents criticized portions that would clear the way for sports betting and electronic keno tickets.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval with a 37-5 vote.

The measure would create regulations to govern Nebraska casinos once they've opened. Casinos had been banned until voters approved a constitutional amendment in November to allow them.

Some of the rules in the measure would prohibit patrons from using credit cards to play keno, and bars that offer the game could issue electronic tickets instead of paper tickets. It would also make clear that sports betting is allowed in the casinos, an issue that drew criticism from gambling opponents.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, said the bill needs to pass to give guidance to the industry in Nebraska. Briese said he personally opposes casino gambling, but argued that lawmakers received a clear mandate from voters who approved the constitutional amendment.

Two more votes are required before the bill goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News