Nebraska lawmakers approve $26M corporate income tax cut

Still, the bill faced a filibuster from opponents who railed against it as a taxpayer-funded giveaway to corporations that don't need it, in a state with the nation's lowest unemployment rate.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, of Omaha, blasted lawmakers who supported it, especially those who on Tuesday helped defeat her bill to offer state aid to more than 800 Nebraska families with disabled children. Cavanaugh has used procedural tactics over the last several days to grind the Legislature to a halt and publicly shame those who killed her proposal.

“It is not our job to have corporate welfare," Cavanaugh said. “It is our job to take care of the most vulnerable people in this state."

Even some staunch conservatives criticized the measure. Sen. Mike Groene, who has fought for years to lower property taxes in his rural, western district, said he was concerned that the corporate tax cut would lead to a future budget shortage, and that lawmakers would respond by raiding the state's property tax credit fund, which is used to lower property tax bills. Groene, of North Platte, said he doesn't believe lawmakers have the “bravery” to meaningfully cut state spending.