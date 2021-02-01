Nebraska lawmakers dig into details of legalized casinos

Lance Morgan, the president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, said the industry needs some regulations to clarify issues that couldn't be placed on the ballot measure, such as sports betting. He said the casinos will help Omaha and Lincoln by providing jobs for residents.

Gambling opponents, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, argued that the casinos will increase gambling addictions, leading to an increase in crime and personal bankruptcies.

Sen. Suzanne Geist, of Lincoln, proposed a bill that would divert some of the Lincoln casino's tax revenue to the group that organizes the Lancaster County Super Fair in her district. Cities and counties opposed the idea, saying it takes away their discretion to use the money for other needs.

Geist pointed to the Nebraska State Fair, which receives some of its funding from the Nebraska Lottery, and said she was looking for ways to finance Lincoln's county fair without using property taxes.

“Once (the money) ends up the general fund, it's very difficult to designate those dollars,” she said.

Sen. Tom Briese, chairman of the General Affairs Committee, said it's important for lawmakers to move quickly to set up clear rules for the casinos, even though he personally opposes gambling.