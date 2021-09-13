Nebraska lawmakers launch special redistricting session

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers launched a special session on Monday to redraw the state's political boundaries, with one proposal that would add a 50th state senator to the Legislature to try to keep rural Nebraska from losing a seat.

Sen. Mark Kolterman, of Seward, proposed the measure along with two other rural senators.

The bill would expand the Legislature from its current 49 members to 50, as allowed under the Nebraska Constitution. Adding a senator would reduce the ideal number of residents per legislative district, making it easier for lawmakers to preserve rural districts that lost population over the last decade while still adding a district to fast-growing suburban Omaha.

The bill's prospects are unclear, and some lawmakers questioned whether they could legally consider it in a special session that's strictly limited to redistricting issues. Lawmakers have asked Nebraska's attorney general to offer a legal opinion.

Even so, rural senators said they planned to press the issue as a way to ease pressure on senators by reducing the average number of residents per district. The measure was cosponsored by Sens. Matt Williams, of Gothenburg, and John Stinner, of Gering.