Nebraska lawmakers may end session without approving maps

Hilgers said he doesn't want to waste the time of senators or the public if no one can compromise. The situation is unprecedented, he said, given the late release of population data from the U.S. Census Bureau because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact that lawmakers have less time to reach a deal on district maps than they would in a regular session.

“I certainly want to get it done now, but I also want to get it right,” Hilgers said. “If we have one delayed election to get these right for the next ten years, then that's a price I'm willing to pay.”

Lawmakers did give first-round approval Tuesday to new district maps for Nebraska's Supreme Court justices and members of the Nebraska Public Service Commission. But Hilgers said he'll still end the session unless all of the maps pending before lawmakers have advanced through a first-round vote on Saturday.

Ending the special session without any new maps would delay the decision until the 2022 session, which starts in January. Hilgers said it would “almost certainly” delay the state's May primary election for U.S. House, legislative and local races. The next presidential and U.S. Senate primaries won't be until 2024.