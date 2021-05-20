 Skip to main content
Nebraska lawmakers pass Social Security tax exemption
AP

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans receiving Social Security income will pay less in taxes on that income each year until it's fully exempt in 2030, under a bill that won final approval from lawmakers on Thursday.

Lawmakers passed the gradual tax phase-out on a 41-0 vote. It now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who's expected to sign it.

The bill by Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, would reduce the taxes paid on Social Security income by 5% this year, 20% next year and 30% in 2023. The exemption would continue to grow until it hits 100% in 2030.

Supporters argued that the bill would help ease the tax burden on seniors and make Nebraska attractive compared to neighboring states that don't tax Social Security, including Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

