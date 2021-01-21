Nebraska lawmakers preserve secret committee chair votes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers on Thursday rejected a new effort to require a public vote when they choose legislative leaders, despite a push from some conservative senators who cast it as a matter of transparency.

Lawmakers voted 30-19 against the motion to change the Legislature's internal rules that allow for committee chairs and the speaker of the Legislature to be elected through a secret ballot.

Supporters of the 50-year-old system say it minimizes the influence of partisanship in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, allowing lawmakers to elect the person they consider most-qualified for the job without pressure to vote for a member of their own party. The unusual practice has allowed Democrats to claim some chairmanships, even though they're heavily outnumbered by Republicans in the Legislature.

“This proposal is less about transparency and it is absolutely about dismantling this unicameral” Legislature, said Sen. Mike Flood, of Norfolk, a Republican and former speaker of the Legislature.

Flood said the rule change could eventually backfire on Republicans or be used to minimize the influence of rural senators, whose numbers are dwindling and are expected to decline further this year after legislative redistricting.