 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska lawmakers to negotiate new redistricting maps
0 Comments
AP

Nebraska lawmakers to negotiate new redistricting maps

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will have to negotiate new legislative and congressional maps now that both of the original Republican-backed measures have stalled in the Legislature.

Opponents blocked the proposed legislative map with a filibuster on Monday, and the congressional map stalled on Friday amid similar objections. Critics argued that the maps unfairly benefited the GOP by making it harder for Democrats to win in certain districts where they might otherwise be competitive.

The votes came as no surprise, given that Republicans don't have the super-majority they need to overcome a filibuster in the one-house Legislature, as they did during the 2011 redistricting. That means lawmakers will have to reach some sort of compromise during the special legislation session that continues this week.

Lawmakers are expected to begin debate Tuesday on less controversial district maps for the Nebraska Supreme Court and Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crowds enjoy Canterbury's annual plastic duck race

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan
National Politics

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans. But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs
National Politics

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House offered Wednesday to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.

+2
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
National Politics

Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer on Wednesday defended the phone calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump's presidency, saying the conversations were intended to convey “reassurance” to the Chinese military and were in line with his responsibilities as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News