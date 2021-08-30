Nebraska legislative committee kicks off redistricting work

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska legislative committee kicked off its effort to redraw the state's political boundaries on Monday, showing early signs of an urban-rural divide as some lawmakers questioned whether rural population declines were as severe as census numbers show.

Data presented to the committee confirmed what lawmakers already knew: that legislative districts in rural, western Nebraska all lost residents, while suburban Omaha and Lincoln posted big gains. One district in the remote Nebraska Panhandle lost 15.5% of its population from 2010 to 2020, while a fast-developing Omaha-area district gained 31.1% in that time.

The process is expected to be heavily partisan, with Republicans in the ostensibly nonpartisan Legislature striving to maintain GOP dominance and Democrats looking for any edge they can find. At stake is the shape of the state's legislative and congressional districts, as well as less controversial districts for Nebraska's courts, the state Public Service Commission, the State Board of Education and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

State Sen. Tom Briese, an Albion farmer, said he was concerned that rural areas may have been undercounted during the once-a-decade head count because some residents didn't respond to the Census Bureau's requests for information.