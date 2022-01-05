 Skip to main content
Nebraska Legislature to return with focus on pandemic cash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will kick off a new session Wednesday expected to focus heavily on how the state will spend more than $1 billion in pandemic relief money, plus debates over prisons, property taxes and state aid for K-12 schools.

The short, 60-day session will begin with the state flush with cash from federal assistance and higher-than-expected tax collections.

Lawmakers will also debate contentious issues related to abortion access, gun rights and tax policy. Some senators have said they'll push for income tax cuts this year.

