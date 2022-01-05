Nebraska Legislature to return with focus on pandemic cash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will kick off a new session Wednesday expected to focus heavily on how the state will spend more than $1 billion in pandemic relief money, plus debates over prisons, property taxes and state aid for K-12 schools.
The short, 60-day session will begin with the state flush with cash from federal assistance and higher-than-expected tax collections.
Lawmakers will also debate contentious issues related to abortion access, gun rights and tax policy. Some senators have said they'll push for income tax cuts this year.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.