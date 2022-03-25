 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Nebraska Lt Gov accused of improper campaign fundraising

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state lawmaker from Lincoln has accused Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley of flouting state campaign finance law and is calling for Foley — who is now running for state auditor — to divest his campaign of tens of thousands of dollars.

State law does not allow lieutenant governors to have a campaign committee separate from the state’s governor, as both run on the same campaign ticket, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Foley himself voted for that law when he was a state senator in the early 2000s.

Sen. Adam Morfeld said Thursday in a news release that Foley ignored that law when he kept his campaign committee from his 2014 failed primary election run for governor — titled “Foley For the People — Governor” — even after now-Gov. Pete Ricketts named Foley as his running mate.

“Foley continued to raise money every year since being elected lieutenant governor into the campaign committee,” Morfeld said.

Foley is now using that money to run for state auditor, said Morfeld, who is running this year for Lancaster County Attorney, the county's top prosecutor.

Foley denied any wrongdoing, telling the Journal Star that he followed “explicit guidance” provided by the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission on how to comply with the law.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

