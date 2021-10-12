 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley tests positive for coronavirus

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

Spokesman Justin Pinkerman said in an email that Foley has mild symptoms and is self-isolating as he recovers, but he didn't answer questions about when the lieutenant governor was tested or whether he has been vaccinated.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has been vaccinated and urged the public to get vaccinated as well, but he has opposed any sort of vaccine requirement.

The news came after the governor's office updated Foley's public schedule to remove all planned events for the week. Foley had been scheduled to visit Kearney, Norfolk, North Platte and Scottsbluff to speak at recognition ceremonies for longtime state employees.

Foley, a Republican, is a former state auditor and lawmaker from Lincoln who was first elected in 2000. He has served as lieutenant governor under Ricketts since 2015.

He's the latest high-profile figure at the Capitol known to have caught the virus in recent weeks.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen tested positive late last month, forcing him to self-isolate and announce his reelection bid via email instead of at a planned, in-person rally.

People are also reading…

State Sen. Mike Flood, of Norfolk, also tested positive in September and ended up sitting out of the rest of a special session to redraw Nebraska's political boundaries.

Evnen and Flood both had relatively mild cases that didn't require hospitalization. Another state lawmakers, Sen. Mike Moser, of Columbus, was hospitalized with the virus for five weeks last year, before the vaccine was available.

———

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban allowing only girls under Grade 7 to go to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News