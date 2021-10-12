Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley tests positive for coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

Spokesman Justin Pinkerman said in an email that Foley has mild symptoms and is self-isolating as he recovers, but he didn't answer questions about when the lieutenant governor was tested or whether he has been vaccinated.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has been vaccinated and urged the public to get vaccinated as well, but he has opposed any sort of vaccine requirement.

The news came after the governor's office updated Foley's public schedule to remove all planned events for the week. Foley had been scheduled to visit Kearney, Norfolk, North Platte and Scottsbluff to speak at recognition ceremonies for longtime state employees.

Foley, a Republican, is a former state auditor and lawmaker from Lincoln who was first elected in 2000. He has served as lieutenant governor under Ricketts since 2015.

He's the latest high-profile figure at the Capitol known to have caught the virus in recent weeks.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen tested positive late last month, forcing him to self-isolate and announce his reelection bid via email instead of at a planned, in-person rally.

State Sen. Mike Flood, of Norfolk, also tested positive in September and ended up sitting out of the rest of a special session to redraw Nebraska's political boundaries.

Evnen and Flood both had relatively mild cases that didn't require hospitalization. Another state lawmakers, Sen. Mike Moser, of Columbus, was hospitalized with the virus for five weeks last year, before the vaccine was available.

