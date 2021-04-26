Nebraska matches U.S. growth rate for 1st time in 100+ years

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's population grew at the same rate as the rest of the nation for the first time in at least 120 years, breaking the cycle in which the state consistently trailed the United States average, according to new U.S. Census data released Monday.

Nebraska's population increased 7.4% between 2010 and 2020, matching the national growth rate in the same period. The state had grown at slower pace every decade since at least 1900, according to data compiled by the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Center for Public Affairs Research.

“That is something that we haven't seen for a long period of time,” said David Drozd, the center's research coordinator, who specializes in census data.

Drozd said he had expected Nebraska's growth to slightly lag the national growth rate. Although a lot could change over the next decade, Drozd said Nebraska's growth leaves it well-positioned to maintain its three U.S. House seats beyond 2030.

“We're in better shape,” he said.