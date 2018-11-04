Try 1 month for 99¢

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A mayor candidate in a small Nebraska town remains on the ballot even though he has been jailed since July in connection with a federal gun charge.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Joseph Melton is more focused on fighting the federal charges related to alleged violations at his gun silencer business than his run for Holdrege mayor.

But Melton says he thinks he would have had a chance to beat first-term incumbent Doug Young if he wasn't sitting in jail awaiting trial.

Melton has been a frequent and vocal critic of the current mayor and city council in Holdrege.

Young says neither he nor his supporters had anything to do with Melton's arrest. Both men are Republicans.

