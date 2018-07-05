LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A group that is seeking to expand Medicaid in Nebraska says it has collected more than enough signatures to place the issue on the November general-election ballot.
Insure the Good Life announced Thursday it has gathered more than 133,000 signatures, well above the required minimum of 85,000 signatures.
The petitions are due to Secretary of State John Gale's office by Thursday afternoon. The signatures still need to be verified, a process that will take weeks.
The measure would provide health care coverage to an estimated 90,000 people who earn too much to qualify for regular Medicaid but too little to be eligible for financial assistance available under the Affordable Care Act.
Maine was the first state to expand Medicaid through a ballot measure. Idaho and Utah have similar measures pending.