Nebraska officials pushing back against 'vaccine hesitancy'

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska cleared a path Monday for adults of all ages to sign up for a coronavirus vaccination, but state officials said they're still trying to overcome “vaccination hesitancy," especially in some minority communities.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said state officials have ramped up their vaccination outreach efforts to residents including Hispanics, who are now catching the virus and getting hospitalized at proportionally higher rates than the state's general population.

“Unfortunately, we know there are still concerns and worries about receiving the vaccine,” said Josie Rodriguez, administrator of the Office of Health Disparities and Health Equity, a state agency that has worked to promote the vaccine to minority groups.

Rodriguez said all racial and ethnic groups have shown some degree of “vaccine hesitancy,” but her agency is trying to reach those that appear especially reluctant. Hispanics in Nebraska are twice as likely to be hospitalized with the virus and more than twice as likely to die from complications, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Similar rates have been reported nationally.