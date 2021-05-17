 Skip to main content
Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office
AP

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.

The office helps people with questions about economic assistance, Medicaid services and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

The Lincoln office will continue to operate during the move with no disruption of services, except for the afternoon of June 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., when it will be closed. The office phone number, 402-471-7000, will remain the same.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

