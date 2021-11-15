 Skip to main content
Nebraska officials urge people to adopt foster children

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials including Gov. Pete Ricketts put out a call Monday for people to adopt foster children, as the numbers have declined during the pandemic.

State officials said there have been 304 adoptions so far this year and 360 in 2020. But in each of the preceding five years, Nebraska logged more than 500 adoptions.

Ricketts said Nebraska currently has 646 children who are waiting to be adopted, and “we want to encourage those families that are thinking about adoption to do that.” On Monday, he signed a proclimation of November as “Adoption Awareness Month.”

Stephanie Beasley, director of the state's child and family services division, said adoption helps connect kids to loving families that provide them with a foundation of support and a sense of belonging.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

