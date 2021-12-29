Nebraska OKs disaster declaration for December wind storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley signed a disaster declaration Wednesday to make state emergency money available to pay for damage caused by the severe wind storms earlier this month.

The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance. Foley signed the declaration at the direction of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is out of the state.

The Dec. 15 storm knocked down power lines and trees around the state. State officials said they're still conducting damage assessments.

Nebraska Emergency Management Assistant Director Erv Portis said the state will likely qualify for the federal government's public assistance program but not its individual assistance program, based on the confirmed damage.

