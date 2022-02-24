Nebraska panel weighs bill to outlaw abortion if Roe falls

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would automatically outlaw abortion in Nebraska if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its Roe v. Wade decision drew strong support and fierce opposition Thursday in a legislative hearing.
The measure would ban abortions if the court struck down its landmark 1973 ruling, if the U.S. Constitution was amended, or if Congress passed a law allowing states to do so. At least 12 other Republican-led states have passed similar laws.
The Judiciary Committee is also considering two other bills that would restrict abortion.
