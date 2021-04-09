Nebraska prison inmate sues for right to get abortion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison inmate sued the state corrections department Friday, saying she was denied her constitutional right to get an abortion.

The woman, identified as Jane Roe, asked a federal judge for an emergency order so she can get state-mandated counseling and an abortion at a Planned Parenthood in Lincoln by her scheduled appointment on Tuesday. She's a little more than 15 weeks pregnant and has been in prison since Feb. 18, serving a 26-month sentence at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, according to the lawsuit.

Planned Parenthood only offers abortions for women who are up to 16 1/2 weeks pregnant, according to the lawsuit.

“State officials are barring a woman from getting an abortion and forcing her to remain pregnant against her will,” said Scout Richters, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties of Nebraska, which filed the lawsuit on the inmate's behalf. “All of us, including our client, have the right to make our own decision about whether and when to become a parent."

The lawsuit alleges that Roe first asked her prison case manager for an abortion in late March, and her case manager told her she'd contact the warden. Roe filed a grievance a few days later, and was told on Thursday that her request had been denied, according to the lawsuit.