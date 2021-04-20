Nebraska prison proposal clears big hurdle in Legislature

Hunt said constructing a new prison will perpetuate the “rotten” system that has led to the incarceration of millions of American minorities. She said her office has been deluged with critical phone calls since she tweeted “It's a beautiful day to defund the police" on Sunday, but that she's undaunted. Hunt chastised lawmakers for not doing more to address the issues raised by activists last summer.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, of Omaha, said lawmakers should put the money slated for the prison into other services that would help low-income people and minorities.

“We are being terrible stewards of the taxpayer dollars by doing this sort of thing,” Cavanaugh said. “It's the easiest thing for us to do but it isn't the right thing for us to do.”

The comments briefly delayed a vote on the budget measure, but it still passed on a 38-2 vote. Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru, said postponing the vote was preventing lawmakers from passing other measures that benefit the public. She said a majority of lawmakers still support giving police the resources they need.

“We can talk about catchy one-liners in this (Legislature), or we can actually get things done," she said.