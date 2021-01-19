 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska proposal would make Election Day a state holiday
View Comments
AP

Nebraska proposal would make Election Day a state holiday

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday that would declare Election Day a state holiday and automatically register eligible residents as voters when they renew their driver's licenses.

The measure by Sen. Eliot Bostar, of Lincoln, follows a handful of states that have made it a holiday to help ensure that working people get a chance to vote.

The bill would also give residents the choice to decline to register when renewing their license. Current state law already allows residents to update their registrations when renewing their licenses, but the process isn't automatic.

Lawmakers also introduced bills Tuesday to create local police oversight boards, repeal Nebraska's motorcycle helmet law, legalize marijuana with certain limits and move the headquarters of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission from Lincoln to Sidney in western Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
National Politics

Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

  • Updated

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump leaves a destructive presidential legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News