Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen announces re-election bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Monday that he'll seek a second term in office.

Evnen, a Republican, was first elected in 2018. He previously served on the Nebraska State Board of Education and was an attorney in Lincoln. He also was active in the 2016 ballot campaign to preserve Nebraska's death penalty after the Legislature abolished it.

The secretary of state serves as Nebraska's chief elections officer, oversees business services operations, and represents Nebraska agriculture and business around the world promoting trade opportunities. The secretary of state also serves on the three-member pardons board, with Nebraska's governor and attorney general.

Evnen said he supports a law to require voters to show a government-issued identification at the polls. He has been endorsed by several prominent Republican officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts.

No Democratic candidate has announced plans to challenge Evnen.

