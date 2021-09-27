 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen announces re-election bid
0 Comments
AP

Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen announces re-election bid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Monday that he'll seek a second term in office.

Evnen, a Republican, was first elected in 2018. He previously served on the Nebraska State Board of Education and was an attorney in Lincoln. He also was active in the 2016 ballot campaign to preserve Nebraska's death penalty after the Legislature abolished it.

The secretary of state serves as Nebraska's chief elections officer, oversees business services operations, and represents Nebraska agriculture and business around the world promoting trade opportunities. The secretary of state also serves on the three-member pardons board, with Nebraska's governor and attorney general.

Evnen said he supports a law to require voters to show a government-issued identification at the polls. He has been endorsed by several prominent Republican officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts.

No Democratic candidate has announced plans to challenge Evnen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Couple have breathtaking close encounter with group of humpback whales

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target
National Politics

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

  • Updated

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News