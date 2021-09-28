 Skip to main content
Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen positive for COVID-19
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, one day before he was scheduled to announce his re-election bid, his office confirmed Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said Evnen has been been fully vaccinated against the virus, and his symptoms are not severe. She said Evnen is working from his home office.

Evnen, a Republican, was supposed to hold an in-person campaign event on Monday but abruptly canceled it, citing unforeseen circumstances. His campaign made the announcement in an email.

Evnen was first elected in 2018. He previously served on the Nebraska State Board of Education and was an attorney in Lincoln. He also was active in the 2016 ballot campaign to preserve Nebraska’s death penalty after the Legislature abolished it.

No Democratic candidate has announced plans to challenge Evnen.

