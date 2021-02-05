Nebraska sees jump in vaccinations, lag in follow-up shots

Ricketts has been isolating at home after he was exposed last weekend to a person who later tested positive for the virus. He said he was tested twice this week through TestNebraska, the state's contracted testing service, and received a “negative” result both times. Pointing to current federal guidance, he said he should be able to leave his home on Sunday as long as he wears a mask in public.

The governor said the nation's two current vaccine providers, Moderna and Pfizer, have been ramping up their production and Nebraska should receive a larger weekly allotment soon. Ling said the state received a combined 27,200 doses from the companies this week, a number that's expected to increase to 28,700 next week.

“We'll be getting a steady stream of vaccines,” Ricketts said, and more are likely coming if drug maker Johnson & Johnson's proposed vaccine wins federal approval.

Nebraska reported 285 people hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday afternoon, a number that has steadily trended downward since the record highs of nearly 1,000 in mid-November. However, the number is still elevated from the levels seen earlier in the summer of 2020.

Nebraska has confirmed 193,069 virus cases and 1,958 deaths since the pandemic began. About 94% of those who have died in Nebraska were at least 55 years old.