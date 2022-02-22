Nebraska senator's resignation prompts more questions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are expected to discuss Tuesday how they’ll proceed in the aftermath of state Sen. Mike Groene’s sudden resignation from the Legislature after he admitted to taking photos of an aide without her knowledge.
Some lawmakers are calling for an investigation into whether the abrasive, conervative Republican sent the photos to others. Groene officially resigned Monday evening after saying he didn't want to be “drug through the mud” by fellow lawmakers or putting his wife through the ordeal when the legislative session resumed Tuesday.
Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he plans to appoint a replacement soon. Groene represents a large chunk of western-central Nebraska, including the city of North Platte.
Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha on Saturday sent a letter to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol, requesting that they investigate possible violations of state law.
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, said the Legislature needs to look at its human resources practices.
Both senators said the incidents raise a lot more questions that need to be answered.
