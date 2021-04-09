Nebraska sets stage for new prison, stops short of approval

Nebraska had the nation's second-most-crowded prisons as of 2019, according to federal data, and the crowding is projected to worsen in future years. But some lawmakers argued fiercely against a new prison, saying the state should take other steps to address the problem.

Sen. Terrell McKinney, of Omaha, said the state should focus instead of helping the poor and minorities, who account for a large proportion of Nebraska's prison population, before they run afoul of the law.

McKinney said he grew up poor, has been arrested himself and saw his father serve time at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He argued that many prisoners are incarcerated due to unequal treatment of minorities, a lack of investment in their communities and racist public policies.

“Why do we refuse to address the root issues?" he said.

Sen. Megan Hunt, of Omaha, said the proposed prison would be one of the most expensive construction projects the state has ever funded. She said approving the design and planning money would only build momentum toward a new prison.

“The solution is getting smart on justice: investing in prevention, investing in rehabilitation. Not locking people up,” she said.