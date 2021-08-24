Nebraska state job ad touts lack of vaccine requirement

The listings were posted shortly before Nebraska's largest hospital systems jointly announced that they will require their employees to get vaccinated.

The coalition includes Boys Town, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Bryan Health, Methodist, CHI Health, Midwest Surgical Hospital, Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine. Several have reopened wards to cope with a surge in largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

“I think we’re approaching a public health crisis,” said Dr. John Trapp, chief medical officer at Bryan Health.

The ads also come less than a year after the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs' director, John Hilgert, disclosed his own struggles with the virus and implored people to take it seriously. Hilgert's boss, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, has repeatedly urged residents to get vaccinated but refused to require it statewide or to require masks, despite pleas from some public health officials.

In a statement, a department spokesman pointed to virus safety measures that are in place in all four of its facilities, including mandatory weekly testing for vaccinated workers and testing every other day for those who aren't.